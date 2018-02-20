George & Amal Clooney Donate $500K To March For Our Lives Protest & Vow To March With Students

The March For Our Lives organizers have found two powerful friends in George and Amal Clooney. The couple are donating $500K to the protest against gun violence!

George Clooney released a statement on February 19 announcing that the March For Our Lives has the full backing of himself and his wife, powerful human rights attorney Amal Clooney. “Amal and I are so inspired by the courage and eloquence of these young men and women from Stoneman Douglas High School,” George said his statement. “Our family will be there on March 24 to stand side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country, and in the name of our children Ella and Alexander, we’re donating 500,000 dollars to help pay for this groundbreaking event. Our children’s lives depend on it.”

The protest will take place on March 24 in the streets of Washington, DC. March For Our Lives has been organized by five brave students who survived the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on February 14. They are Jacqueline Coren, Emma Gonzalez, Cameron Kasky, David Hogg, and Alex Wind. They’re collaborating with the nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety.

Considering the celebrity outpouring of support for the Women’s March, hopefully George and Amal won’t be standing alone in their solidarity with the March For Our Lives. Their incredible $500,000 donation to organizing efforts is going to do wonders for these students’ cause. Some celebrities, like Lady Gaga, have spoken out in support, but it’s unclear if any of them will also be marching or donating any money.

Seventeen students and faculty members were murdered, and these survivors and their supporters are saying “enough.” Per the march’s mission statement: “Not one more. We cannot allow one more child to be shot at school. We cannot allow one more teacher to make a choice to jump in front of a firing assault rifle to save the lives of students. We cannot allow one more family to wait for a call or text that never comes. Our schools are unsafe. Our children and teachers are dying. We must make it our top priority to save these lives.”

