Gabriella Papadakis Cries After Briefly Breaking World Record & Wins Silver Medal After Nip Slip

Despite suffering a huge nip slip, Gabriella Papadakis and her partner broke their own ice dancing world record, earning silver! Check out their epic performance here!

What a comeback! While they didn’t take home the gold, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron managed to briefly break the world record in a standout performance that at the time earned them the highest free dance score ever: 205.28. The two somehow surpassed their own record they previously set in January. However, following their incredible routine that one announcer called “sublime,” Canada’s Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir then went on to break the world again, earning a score of 206.07 and their gold medal. This is their second their second Olympic ice dancing title win. Can you believe the evening had a world record broken twice, back to back?! Check out the video of their virtuosic performance below!

We reported earlier about how Gabriella’s wardrobe malfunction was like a nightmare come to life for her. “It was my worst nightmare happening at the Olympics,”Gabriella admitted, according to Yahoo Sports. “It happened in the first few seconds [of the routine]. I told myself I didn’t have a choice; I have to keep going.” In case you missed it, Gabriella’s costume became unfastened and eventually rode upwards, revealing her breast while cameras were rolling.

Wardrobe malfunctions have been plaguing the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics. South Korean skater Yura Min’s costume came undone within the first few seconds of her routine. In order to prevent cameras from getting an eyeful, Yura had to improvise through her set to find ways to shield any exposure. Click here to see pics of Johnny Weir’s wild Olympic hair!

The highest ever free dance score! Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron "redefine sublime" for France. #WinterOlympics https://t.co/0RLwnI9dSx pic.twitter.com/jQkWqZ5ESc — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 20, 2018

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of their performance? Do you think Gabriella should have won? Let us know your thoughts and opinions in the comment section below!