FL Shooting Survivor, Nikhita Nookala, Begs Trump To Enact New Gun Laws: ‘This Is About Life & Death’

A Parkland shooting survivor reveals how she and her peers are determined to use their grief to fight for sensible gun laws, so other students won’t die like their friends did.

The student survivors of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which left 17 dead, are not backing down from taking a stand against Donald Trump and lawmakers. Despite the shock and grief they’re dealing with in the aftermath of the senseless massacre of their classmates and teachers, the teens have publicly taken a powerful stance against gun violence. We spoke EXCLUSIVELY with 17-year-old survivor, Nikhita Nookala, about it. “The gun regulations — or lack thereof — in this country are out of control,” Nikhita, a senior at MSD, says. “We need to take a stand ourselves, because no one is going to hold our hands and do it for us. We’re watching history.”

Since the horrific shooting, survivors have been begging for stricter gun laws to prevent this from happening again. In our interview, Nikhita reveals their ultimate goal very eloquently. “To the NRA, I urge you to listen to what we are saying,” Nikhita pleads. “Children are dying. Children have died. Help us in our goal to prevent this from happening. This is not about taking away guns. This is about keeping them away from people who are capable of committing mass murder. To President Donald Trump: You are supposed to be our president whether we are liberal or conservative. This is not about parties. This is not about majorities. This is about life and death. Please listen to us. Come back to Parkland. Spend a day in the classroom and the building where my friends and peers lost their lives. You have the power to help us. You can urge Congress better than any of us can to consider this legislation.”

Nikhita and her classmates are insistent that they will not back down until there is change. Student activists from MS Douglas High School have even planned a protest called March For Our Lives, which will take place in Washington D.C. on March 24. “We hope that some legislation will come about in response to this horrible tragedy,” Nikhita explains. “We hope that 17 lives have not been lost in vain. We hope that access to assault weapons in the United States will enact common sense gun laws to prevent another major tragedy like MSD’s from occurring again. We need more background checks, we need more mental health checks, and we need it to be harder to obtain weapons when a person already has a criminal or disciplinary record.”

Despite just going through such a terrible tragedy, the students of MDS have worked hard to spread their message with protests over the weekend and appearances on major TV networks. You can keep up with everything Nikhita and her classmates are doing via THIS WEBSITE, which will include updates on the shooting and next steps.

HollywoodLifers, leave your thoughts for the victims of the horrific shooting and its survivors in the comments section below.