Donald & Melania Trump Don’t Seem Like A Couple In New Pics, Expert Says: There’s ‘No Connection’

A body language expert reveals to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that there is tension between Donald and Melania Trump in recent photos. Here’s her analysis.

Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, visited Broward Hospital in Florida on Feb. 16, two days after the horrific school shooting in Parkland, and in photos from the trip, they appeared very distant from one another. “Melania’s arms are close to her sides and her feet are so close together that they’re touching — you can sense the tension in her arms. This shows fear. We tend to keep our arms close to our sides when we are afraid,” Patti Wood, body language expert and author of Snap: Making The Most Of First Impressions, Body Language & Charisma, tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “You can see how odd it looks. There’s no life in her arms and her legs are also totally rigid and straight, which shows an enormous amount of tension.”

As for Donald, Patti says the president doesn’t even seem to be aware that his wife is by his side. “It doesn’t come across that they are even a couple, that they are together, or that they have the same emotional state,” she admits. She adds that Donald and Melania don’t show “any kind of connection to each other or comfort for one another” in any of the photos. Considering they were visiting school shooting survivors, it should’ve been an incredibly emotional day, but Donald and Melania don’t seem to be doing anything to put each other at ease. Even in photos when the two are standing closer together, Patti points out that Melania’s arms still appear stiff at her sides. “She’s not offering comfort to Donald or seeking any in return,” she explains. “There’s no connection between them.”

Recently, reports of various alleged Trump affairs have made headlines, and Melania seems to be avoiding any affection with him in public. However, he has denied all of the claims against him.

