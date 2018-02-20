Kris Jenner Speculating That Blac Chyna Leaked Alleged Sex Tape Herself: She’ll Do Anything For PR

Was Blac Chyna behind her own sex tape leak? Kris Jenner’s asking the tough questions, we’ve learned EXCLUSIVELY!

Kris Jenner, 62, is trying her best to console son Rob Kardashian, 30, after he called her to break the news about Blac Chyna‘s sex tape leak. He was freaking out, but she kept a more level head about the situation, according to a Kardashian source. The wheels in Kris’ head started turning and she figured out this awkward situation could work to their advantage! “As soon as the news broke, Rob called Kris, who told him it could possibly work in his favor when it comes to his ongoing lawsuit with Chyna,” the source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, referring to Chyna’s allegations that the Kardashians mistreated her, including by axing Rob & Chyna. “Kris also speculated that she wouldn’t be surprised if it was Chyna herself that ‘leaked’ the tape, because, as far as she’s concerned, there’s nothing Chyna wouldn’t do in the hopes of some publicity.”

Wow! Would Chyna really do that? The NSFW video shows her going down on a man, later revealed to be her ex-boyfriend Mechie (at least he claims it’s him). She hasn’t commented on the leak yet, but her reps and lawyer immediately went online to condemn whoever did it. Her rep, Walter Mosley, told TMZ that he would be pursuing legal action. As the source also told us, when Rob called his mother, he was in shock and just utterly heartbroken about the sex tape leak. He was just sick that their daughter, Dream Kardashian, could go online one day and see the lewd images. It’s actually a little odd that this is his fear now, considering he posted revenge porn of Dream’s mother just a few months ago. Hopefully, she doesn’t see those photos, either.

