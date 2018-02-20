‘Teen Mom OG’: Tyler Confirms Catelynn Suffered A Miscarriage

A preview for next week’s ‘Teen Mom OG’ seems to finally confirm that Catelynn Lowell recently suffered a miscarriage. Read about the heartbreaking reveal here.

Just three weeks after a Teen Mom OG episode aired that showed Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell finding out that they were expecting a child, a new preview for the Feb. 26 ep reveals that their happiness doesn’t last long. The sneak peek, which aired on Feb. 19 but is not yet available, shows Catelynn and Tyler in tears, with Tyler admitting, “I really wanted that baby.” Although there have been rumors for weeks that Cate miscarried, this is the first time the couple themselves have actually confirmed the news, and it definitely seems like it is going to be a heartbreaking storyline for them as this season of the reality show continues.

It’s unclear exactly when this pregnancy storyline was filmed, however, Catelynn and Tyler have been open about the ups and downs that they’ve been going through from the end of 2017 until now. It all started in 2017, when Catelynn checked into treatment for depression and suicidal thoughts. However, she did not complete the program, and wound up briefly checking back in at the end of December. Finally, she tried again in mid-January, and promised her fans that this would be the time she completed what she needed to get better. Catelynn is currently still in rehab, and Tyler took to social media on Feb. 16 to confirm that he had just returned from a visit to the center.

Catelynn explained that her decision to re-enter treatment for this latest six-week stint was to deal with her childhood trauma and figure out the best medications for her to be on. It has not been confirmed, but it definitely seems like this sad miscarriage news may have been what sent Catelynn on her downward spiral last year. Chances are, we’ll soon find out on Teen Mom OG.

