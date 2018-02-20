Blac Chyna All Smiles On Girls’ Night With Amber Rose & Dream Amidst Sex Tape Scandal

Amber Rose helped Blac Chyna ignore her sex tape haters by taking her on a fun night out with Dream Kardashian! See the cute pics here!

Who cares what people on the internet have to say when you have friends like Amber Rose? Amber, 34, got Blac Chyna, 29, out of the house on February 19 for a fun night of karaoke and drinks days after a NSFW video starring Rob Kardashian‘s ex hit the internet. They had a very special guest with them on their girls’ night out: Chyna’s adorable daughter, 15-month-old Dream Kardashian! Little Dreamy looked so happy hanging out with her mom and auntie. Amber documented the night on her Snapchat story.

At one point, Chyna, who was rocking a leopard print onesie for the night, got up and danced to Fountain of Wayne‘s “Stacy’s Mom” playing in the background. Amber captioned the moment in her story, labeling it “Dreamy’s mom has got it going on.” Aww! She panned over to Dream, who’s just the cutest thing we’ve ever seen. Those chubby cheeks! That hairbow! We just can’t.

Chyna definitely needed the distraction after a hectic day. An obscene video that appears to show her giving an unidentified man a blowjob leaked online on February 19, and the internet went wild. Later, Chyna’s ex-boyfriend, rapper Mechie, claimed that it was him on the receiving end in the video. Chyna hasn’t commented on the video yet, but her rep, Walter Mosely, told TMZ that it’s a “criminal matter” that he’ll be asking police to investigate. This isn’t the first time that Chyna’s been the victim of revenge porn. Rob leaked nude photos of her online during a wild rant on social media after they broke up.

