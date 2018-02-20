WWE’s Asuka Suffers Shocking Nip Slip On ‘Raw’ — See Pic Of Her Wardrobe Malfunction

Oh no! During an interview on ‘WWE RAW,’ Super Star Asuka’s costume revealed a little too much. See pics of her shocking wardrobe malfunction here!

Super Star Asuka’s promotional night turned in to an unexpected beat down that left her with a nip slip on Feb. 19. Asuka was in the midst of a promotional interview on WWE RAW, when she was blind-sided by her opponent Nia Jax. Before Asuka could finish explaining how excited she is to conquer this Sunday’s Elimination Chamber, Nia rushed the ring and flipped her over. The sudden attack sent Asuka flying, causing her costume to reveal her bare nipple. Yikes! The shocking moment caught commentators off guard, and many fans took to Twitter to express their disbelief. “#RAW did you see the Asuka nipslip? Was just me?” one user tweeted. Thankfully, Asuka recovered like a boss.

Nia’s ambush proved to be quite the statement. On Feb. 25, Nia and Asuka are set to battle it out, but it looks like Nia has the advantage. Or, unfair, since it was a surprise attack. Nevertheless, if Nia does win, she will end Asuka’s winning streak and be added to the Raw Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 34, according to bleacherreport.com. So, it’s safe to say Asuka spoke too soon.

Before her promo was cut off, Asuka shared with interviewer Renee Young that it’s her destiny to win the title at Mania. She’s beat Nia before and believes she can do it again. But, that was of course before Nia hopped in to the ring. The surprise attack certainly built more anticipation for Sunday’s event, and we can’t wait to see who wins. We wish both ladies good luck!

No one is ready for Asuka’s Nipple! pic.twitter.com/Pw7TzZFVmj — ROWDYjonnyPIPER (@RowdyJonnyPiper) February 20, 2018

#RAW did you see the Asuka nipslip? Was just me? — Nico E (@E_Nic3) February 20, 2018

That Asuka nip slip, you can say I wasn’t ready for that #RAW — Alex Rodriguez (@arod0034) February 20, 2018

So….Asuka had a nip slip pic.twitter.com/ssC7YhMhc2 — Jasmin Parson (@OfficialY2Jazz) February 20, 2018

Wardrobe malfunction when Nia Jax roughed up Asuka. #nipslip — Michael Watson (@bigmike14324) February 20, 2018

