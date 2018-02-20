Josh Duhamel Brings Fergie Flowers After National Anthem Performance: Getting Back Together?

Josh Duhamel’s got Fergie’s back after her controversial national anthem performance! Is bringing her flowers a hint that they’re getting back together?

Is this not the cutest ish you’ve ever seen? The day after Fergie‘s disastrous rendition of the national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game, her estranged husband, Josh Duhamel, brought her flowers! Actually, they were from their four-year-old son, Axl Duhamel, according to TMZ paps on the property. The beautiful bouquet of red and pink roses came with an adorable card from Axl just for mom. Josh made the visit all about Axl, reportedly leaving the house after just a few minutes so they could have some quality mother-son time.

Seeing him do something so loving for Fergie after one of the hardest moments in her career got our hopes up that they could be getting back together. The couple had been married for eight years before announcing their separation in September 2017. Totally heartbreaking. But, clearly, things are still friendly and loving between them. There’s always a chance that Fergie could see these small, sweet gestures from her ex and want to get back together!

Fergie definitely needed cheering up on the 19th. She was viciously mocked for her truly…unique…rendition of the national anthem at the NBA All-Star game on the 18th. It was a jazzy number that went all over the place and even involved a little scatting. The internet was ablaze with the hot takes immediately afterward, and footage of Draymond Green trying not to laugh while she was singing went viral. The backlash was so loud that Fergie felt the need to apologize:

“I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA,” she told TMZ. “I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best.” She’s got support, tough — obviously from Josh and Axl, as well as Mariah Carey!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Josh Duhamel and Fergie are getting back together, or was he just bringing her flowers to be nice? Let us know!