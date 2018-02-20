‘L&HHA’ Star Althea Reportedly Arrested For Hitting Benzino In Head In Front Of Cops

One of ‘L&HH Atlanta’s most tumultuous couples is at it again! Althea and Benzino reportedly had police called to her CA home for an alleged domestic dispute that had his head spinning… literally.

Former Love & Hip Hop Atlanta stars Althea Heart, 35, and Benzino, 52, are apparently on the outs, again. Police were reportedly called to her San Fernando home on the night of February 18, for a domestic dispute between the two, according to TMZ. Althea allegedly wanted Benzino to leave her home, but he was not cooperating, eye witnesses tell the site. After officers showed up, Althea allegedly hit her baby daddy in the head right in front of authorities. She was then arrested and booked for misdemeanor battery, as reported by the site. Althea’s bail was reportedly set at $20,000, and she was bonded out early Monday morning, February 19.

Althea and and Benzino, who appeared on Marriage Bootcamp in 2015, have been on and off for years. They were introduced to the world as an item during their stints on L&HH Atlanta — Benzino appeared on the show from 2012 [season 1] until 2014; Althea was on the show for 12 episodes in 2014. Benzino introduced Althea to viewers on season three and proposed to her at the end of that same season. The pair were reportedly kicked off the show after season three for the now infamous reunion brawl between Althea and Joseline Hernandez, 31. Althea and Benzino welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, Zino Antonio Scott, in November 2015.

This isn’t the first time Althea and Benzino have allegedly been through a domestic dispute battle. In August 2015, reports claimed Althea accused Benzino of abused. She reportedly tweeted then deleted a public message that claimed Benzino had hit her while she was pregnant. He then responded, according to reports, in a deleted message that denied Althea’s claims. After that, the two continued to verbally argue on social media.

While the two have yet to speak out about this recent report, they seemed just fine days before. Benzino posted a photo of him with his arm around Althea on February 17, 2018; He made sure to quote her upcoming track “Beautiful Mess” in the caption of his photo. Two days later, Benzino posted what seem to be lyrics from Althea’s new track, hinting a their own romance — “People are complicated; you put two of them together and it’s generally a mess, but hopefully a beautiful mess.” He added to the speculation when he captioned the photo, “If you’re going to struggle with anything in life…….then make it be for L.O.V.E”.

