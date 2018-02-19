Warren Jeffs: 5 Things To Know About The Polygamist Leader Convicted Of Child Sex Abuse

The A&E special ‘Warren Jeffs: The Prophet of Evil’ premieres Feb. 19. Here’s what to know about the polygamist leader convicted of sexually assaulting his child brides.

1. Warren is the leader of a polygamist sect. He became the leader of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS) in 2002 when his father died. While in power, Warren had more than 70 wives and dozens of children. Two dozen of his wives were under the age of 17, reports ABC News. He resigned as president of the FLDS Church in Nov. 2007.

2. He was convicted of child sexual assault. In 2011, Warren was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 14 and sexual assault of a child under the age of 17. These two girls were his child brides at the time. Warren was sentenced to life in prison. He had been previously tried and convicted on charges of being an accessory to rape, but this conviction was later overturned.

3. He was on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted List. The FBI placed him on the list on May 6, 2006, after he fled following being charged in Utah as an accomplice to rape for marrying a 14-year-old girl and an adult man, according to The FBI placed him on the list on May 6, 2006, after he fled following being charged in Utah as an accomplice to rape for marrying a 14-year-old girl and an adult man, according to CNN . He was arrested on Aug. 28, 2006.

4. Warren is still trying to control the FLDS from behind bars. One of Warren’s wives tried to visit him at a Texas state prison with a microphone implanted in her watch, CBS News reports. Another woman was unable to get inside the prison after a metal detector found something buried in her hair. Helaman Barlow, former police chief of the twin cities of Colorado City, Arizona, and Hildale, Utah, where Warren was based, told ABC News that he believes that Warren still controls the lives of 10,000 members of the FLDS community from prison.

5. He was hospitalized after excessive fasting in prison and more. Warren has a history of self-harm in prison. He attempted to hang himself in Jan. 2007 while awaiting trial, The New York Times reports. He also three himself against the walls of his cell and banged his head. He was later hospitalized for dehydration and depression.

Warren Jeffs: Prophet of Evil premieres Feb. 19 at 9 p.m. on A&E.

