Donna Lombardi: 5 Things On ‘Black Ink Crew’ Star Whose Alleged Sex Tape Reportedly Leaked

‘Black Ink Crew’ star Donna Lombardi reportedly has a racy tape floating around, and here’s everything you need to know about her!

If you’re a fan of VH1’s Black Ink Crew, then you’re probably familiar with Donna Lombardi. While she’s most known for her tattoo skills, on Feb. 19 she became famous for a little something that’s NSFW. Twitter has gone crazy over her alleged sex tape, which reportedly shows her having sex in a public bathroom. Donna has yet to comment on the video that mysteriously surfaced on social media, but fans are convinced it’s her. Crazy, right? Keep reading to learn more about her!

Donna is 25-years-old. Donna was born on Sep. 20, 1992 in Cleveland, Ohio. In addition to her tattoo skills, she is also a piercer and a cosmetologist. She joined Black In Crew in 2015. Donna was brought on to the reality TV show for season 3 as Ceasar Emanuel’s apprentice. The season 6 premiere of Black In Crew marked Viacom network’s highest-rated Wednesday night premiere in history, according to The Wrap. Dona loves to switch up her looks. On the show, Donna can be seen rocking a variety of different color hairstyles that include blonde, blue, pink, red, and green. She’s definitely an artist! She’s a family woman. Donna frequently posts her adorable nephews on her Instagram. On Oct. 18, 2017 she posted a picture of them captioned, “Aunty misses her babies…I need these moments.” She’s a firm believer in charity work. After Hurricane Harvey hit Texas on August 17, 2017, Donna helped out with relief efforts. She also asked her fans to donate supplies on her Instagram with a flyer, which read “we are collecting donations and supplies for those that are affected by hurricane Harvey in the metro Houston area.”

HollywoodLifers, did you know any of these facts on Donna Lombardi? Let us know below!