National School Walkout: 5 Things To Know About The Protest To Demand Gun Control

After the tragic shooting that killed 17 in Parkland, Florida, the organizers of the Women’s March have planned a National School Walkout. Here’s everything to know.

Student survivors who experienced the horrific shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 have been vocal about their fight against gun violence in the aftermath of the attack, and now, a national protest has been organized so others can join them. A National School Walkout has been planned for March 14 by the creators of the Women’s March, and in just a few days, the project has already gotten major recognition. Here’s everything to know about the plans, how you can participate and more.

1.What does the National School Walkout entail? The point of the National School Walkout is to demand that Congress reform gun laws. The Women’s March organizers have called on students, parents, teachers, school administrators and more to participate in the walkout for 17 minutes at 10:00 a.m. across all time zones on March 14. The specific 17 minute time period is a tribute to the 17 innocent victims who lost their lives when Nikolas Cruz opened fire at the high school in Parkland, Florida on Feb. 14.

2. Here is the official statement from the Women’s March organization. After explaining that the walkout will “protest Congress’ inaction to do more than tweet thoughts and prayers in response to the gun violence plaguing our schools and neighborhoods,” the rest of the statement read as follows: We need action. Students and allies are organizing the national school walkout to demand Congress pass legislation to keep us safe from gun violence at our schools, on our streets and in our homes and places of worship. Students and staff have the right to teach and learn in an environment free from the worry of being gunned down in their classrooms or on their way home from school. Parents have the right to send their kids to school in the mornings and see them home alive at the end of the day. We are not safe at school. We are not safe in our cities and towns. Congress must take meaningful action to keep us safe and pass federal gun reform legislation that address the public health crisis of gun violence. We want Congress to pay attention and take note: many of us will vote this November and many others will join in 2020.”

3. How can you show your support? If you want to support the National School Walkout, use the hashtag #Enough to join in over the coming weeks. Plus, of course, you can participate by holding a walkout of your own on March 14.

Enough is enough! Women's March Youth EMPOWER is calling for students, teachers, and allies to take part in a #NationalSchoolWalkout for 17 minutes at 10am on March 14, 2018. Join us in saying #ENOUGH!https://t.co/8ZE8uthRlZ pic.twitter.com/45yCZl4zDm — Women's March (@womensmarch) February 16, 2018

4. It’s not the only protest planned. In addition to the National School Walkout, there is also a March For Our Lives planned on March 24. Survivors of the Parkland shooting are expected to lead a protest in Washington D.C., and are encouraging others to march in protest throughout the country, as well.

5. There is also a second National School Walkout planned. Another viral walkout has also been planned for April 20, 2018, which is the 19th anniversary of the Columbine shooting.

