[SPOILER] Reveals Whether Or Not She’d Do ‘The Bachelorette’ After Getting Dumped By Arie

[SPOILER]’s road to love with Arie was cut short, but she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY whether or not she’d return for ‘The Bachelorette’ and try again!

Tia Booth, 26, was eliminated during the Feb. 19 episode of The Bachelor after hometown dates. Tia was left completely devastated and in tears after Arie Luyendyk Jr., 36, didn’t hand her another rose. Despite her heartbreak, Tia hasn’t shut the door on other Bachelor Nation shows. HollywoodLife caught up with Tia at the Women Tell All taping, and she admitted she’s all about getting that second chance at finding true love. “Before I came on the show I would have thought I would never want to do The Bachelorette and give myself to that but after doing this… I would love to be a part of the franchise a little longer and hopefully find love,” Tia told HollywoodLife.

Tia knows that finding your soulmate on the franchise’s shows is totally possible. You just have to be patient. Tia totally believes that love can be found with Bachelor Nation. “It seems like a quick process, but it is very intense, and you are kind of tuned out from the world,” she continued. “There is no social media or family and friends’ influence, so you are only thinking about your connection and are always face-to-face. It’s not over the phone and the feelings come very quickly, and I believe it is possible. My experience shows that it is very possible [to find love].”

Plus, Tia’s BFF Raven Gates, 26, found love on Bachelor In Paradise! After getting her heart broken by Nick Viall, 37, during the season 21 finale of The Bachelor, Raven joined the cast of Bachelor In Paradise and fell in love with Bachelorette alum Adam Gottschalk, 27!

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC. The Women Tell All special will air Feb. 25 on ABC.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tia would make a good Bachelorette? Let us know!