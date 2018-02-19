News
Hollywood Life

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Spotted In Jamaica & The Reason For Their Trip Proves They’re Serious

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez took a trip to Jamaica, and when you find out why you’re going to freak out!

Justin Bieber, 23, and Selena Gomez, 25, took their relationship to a whole new level by flying out to Jamaica for JB’s Dad Jeremy Bieber’s wedding. So cute, right? The couple was spotted at the airport together on Feb. 19, and we can’t help but get emotional over this adorable sighting! It’s clear their relationship is very serious, especially if Selena is willing to fly out of the country for Justin’s dad. After all, you don’t take just anybody to a wedding. Selena was even photographed with a few of Justin’s cousins, and we must say, she fits in perfectly! As happy as we are to see Jelena making major strides in their rekindled romance, we’d like to wish Jeremy and his now wife, Chelsea Rebelo, 30, a happy marriage!

Jeremey popped the question in February 2016 during a romantic getaway in St. Barths. The proposal was nothing short of a fairy tale, and luckily for us, it was caught on camera. Chelsea looked gorgeous in a blush sundress and Jeremy looked handsome in a white ensemble. She appeared to be completely taken back by the proposal and even got emotional. We can only imagine what the wedding was like! Chelsea and Jeremy reportedly dated for a few years before deciding to settle down, and we couldn’t be happier. Although there are no photos yet of the ceremony, we are sure it was beautiful. And, it’s even more beautiful that Justin was able to share the moment with Selena.

Jelena’s trip to Jamaica follows their romantic Valentine’s Day getaway. The couple hit up the Montage Hotel for a special dinner filled with lots of PDA. They couldn’t take their hands or eyes off each other, proving their romance is still very much alive. We can’t wait to see them fall deeper in love in 2018.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Selena going to Jamaica to attend Jeremy Bieber’s wedding? Let us know your thoughts below!