Couple Who Took In Nikolas Cruz ‘Heartbroken’ Over Attack: ‘This Wasn’t The Person We Knew’
The family that Nikolas Cruz had been living with spoke out about what he was like before he shot and killed 17 people at a Florida high school. Here’s what they had to say.
Nikolas Cruz, 19, had been living in Kimberly and James Snead‘s home since Nov. 2017 after his adopted mother died of pneumonia. In the aftermath of the horrific shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, the family who took in the shooter revealed what it was like having him in their house on Good Morning America. “It’s a roller coaster of emotions. It’s still tough, we’re still hurting, we’re still grieving,” James said. “[He was] nothing like they portrayed on TV or in the media.”
FULL INTERVIEW: "I still can’t believe what he’s done.” The family that took in the Florida shooting suspect speaks out, sitting down with @michaelstrahan in their first TV interview since the shooting: https://t.co/ACQcOyfQRq pic.twitter.com/axoxIzYEvf
