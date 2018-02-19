Happy Birthday Millie Bobby Brown : Look Back At Her Most Stylish Looks Of All-Time

Birthday wishes are in order for Millie Bobby Brown! The ‘Stranger Things’ star turned 14 today, Feb. 19, and to celebrate we’re taking a look back at her most stylish looks of all time!

Happy Birthday, Millie Bobby Brown! We can’t believe the young star only turned 14 today, Feb. 19, as she looks so mature! We can’t wait to see how Millie is going to celebrate — we wonder it if will be with new boyfriend Jacob Sartorius, 15! Millie is one of the hottest young actresses today with her lead role in hit Netflix original, Stranger Things. With that, she’s attended quite a few red carpet events and her outfits are always on point! Let’s take a look at some of her most stylish outfits of all time!

Just last week, Millie was spotted at New York Fashion Week looking as stylish as ever! She attended the Calvin Klein show on Feb. 13 wearing an entire ensemble created by Calvin! She had her hair curled with some dramatic eye makeup and wore a turtleneck with a By Appointment skirt with varsity letters. We thought we recognized this look from the past, and we were right! Millie wore this outfit for a shoot she did with InStyle… who says you can’t repeat outfits!?

Millie also slayed the style game at the 2018 Golden Globe awards with a very different style of dress! The black dress was super flowy, featuring puffy sleeves and a very low cut back — cute, right? And you bet she rocked the 2018 SAG Awards carpet as well! This time she opted for a light pink dress with a super long train and bright pink lipstick — adorable! We we’re also totally obsessed with her hair. She had two “space buns” — you know, Princess Leia style, on her head which totally completed the look! Millie was also featured on the cover of Teen Vogue in 2017, wearing a super colorful outfit. Some might say there was TOO much color, but we think it looks awesome!

To see more of Millie Bobby Brown’s stylish looks, click through our gallery above!

