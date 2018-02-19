Melania Trump Lovingly Touches Donald’s Arm With Rare PDA After Alleged Affairs Are Exposed

While attending an event in Mar-a-Lago over the weekend, Melania Trump was caught flaunting a very rare show of affection with her husband. See the pic here.

Melania Trump seems to have ended her icy treatment of Donald Trump…at least for one night. The President and First Lady attended a Studio 54 disco party in Mar-a-Lago over the weekend, and one attendee caught a rare photo of them looking a bit intimate. In the pic, the couple is seated close to one another, with Melania gently resting one hand on her husband’s arm. It’s certainly quite different from other recent sightings of these two, where Melania publicly kept her distance, and even swatted Trump’s hand away on various occasions. Of course, this shade came after reports surfaced of Donald having more than one alleged affair while married to Melania.

Most recently, the claims were made by Karen McDougal in a piece published by Ronan Farrow in The New Yorker. Ronan obtained a handwritten note from one of Karen’s friends, in which the former Playboy model admitted to allegedly sleeping with Trump over a period of nine months in 2006 and 2007. Karen confirmed that the handwriting in the note was hers. Before that, news surfaced that Trump had allegedly paid porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep their alleged affair quiet. The White House has denied both allegations, but, if Melania’s apparent cold shoulder treatment is any indication, the talk certainly seems to have taken a toll on Trump’s marriage.

“There is no doubt Melania’s furious over yet more cheating allegations surfacing,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s totally humiliating when the world is speculating over whether your husband is cheating on you or not.”

And another party photo of Trump & Melania after their visit to victims in Broward County #ParklandSchoolShooting Studio 54 Disco Party @MarALago pic.twitter.com/2ScpDXLhZs — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) February 18, 2018

