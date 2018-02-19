Kris Jenner Urging Kylie To Make Time For Travis Scott: He Shouldn’t Be ‘Neglected’

Kris Jenner is trying to get Kylie to take time off from mom duty to hang out with Travis Scott! Here’s why the momager thinks the couple need some quality time together!

Kylie Jenner, 20, is taking her role as Stormi Webster‘s mom very seriously — so seriously in fact that Kris Jenner, 62, is trying to get her to take a break! “Kylie hired a nanny shortly after she gave birth, and Kris has been helping out, and pitching in a lot too. Kylie is determined to provide the vast majority of care for her baby, but as a first time new mom it’s great that she has people to fall back on when she’s feeling tired, or sick,” a source close to the Kardashian family tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kris has been nagging Kylie to get out of the house, even if it’s for just a couple of hours, because she believes it’s healthy and essential for Kylie to have some ‘me time’ every now and then.”

But the momager thinks there’s someone in particular that the lip-kit mogul needs to give more attention to: Stormi’s dad Travis Scott! “Kris has also been encouraging Kylie to try and make some time for Travis—so he doesn’t feel neglected—and, not to channel all of her focus and energy into just caring for Stormi.” Getting the new mom to spend more time away from her newborn baby isn’t an easy feat though. As we’ve previously reported, Kylie’s number one priority right now is her child, and it’s been difficult for her boyfriend to convince her to spend more time with him. “Travis has been trying really hard to persuade Kylie to take a night off so they can enjoy a date night out together, but she’s just not ready to leave Stormi just yet,” an insider revealed to us. Maybe a push from her own mom will be enough to get her to plan a date night with her man!

