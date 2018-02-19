Kourtney Kardashian’s Wardrobe Malfunction: Dress Falls Down & Reveals Nipple Pasties

Cameras caught Kourtney Kardashian during an unfortunate moment on Feb. 18 — while her dress was falling down and putting her nipple pasties on display! See the pic here.

Even the most glamorous stars aren’t immune from suffering an unfortunate wardrobe mishap once in a while. Just ask Kourtney Kardashian, 38, who fell victim to a malfunction while out to dinner with her sister, Kendall Jenner, 22, on Feb. 18. The hot mom of three rocked a little black dress for the occasion, which featured sheer sleeves and a sheer neckline. Unfortunately, as Kourt was making her way through a crowd of people, the dress slid down a bit, revealing her flower nipple pasties underneath the sheer fabric. At that exact moment, cameras were flashing away like crazy, so photos surfaced of the 38-year-old with her outfit all out of sorts. Yikes!

Kourtney and Kendall have been hitting the town together quite a bit over the last several months — after all, they’re the only two Kardashian sisters who haven’t been dealing with pregnancy or a newborn baby recently! Kim Kardashian’s daughter, Chicago West, was born in January, while Kylie Jenner, 20, welcomed her first child, Stormi Webster, on Feb. 1, and Khloe Kardashian, 33, is seven and a half months along in her first pregnancy. However, in a preview for next week’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kourt hinted that she may have babies on the brain — she revealed she’s thinking of freezing her eggs! The 38-year-old has been in a pretty serious relationship with Younes Bendjima, 24, since spring, and fans have been wondering if they’ll have a baby of their own someday.

“Kourtney has baby fever,” an insider recently told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She has three kids and she feels like she could easily have three more. She grew up with five siblings and would love to give her kids the experience of having a big family.” Could a new Kardashian pregnancy be on the way?!

HollywoodLifers, how do you think Kourt handled the wardrobe malfunction!?