Kate Middleton: The Real Reason She Didn’t Wear Black To Support Time’s Up At The BAFTAs

Celebrities showed support for the Time’s Up movement by wearing black to the BAFTAs, but Kate Middleton wore green instead. Here’s why she wore an olive gown.

There was a blackout at the 2018 BAFTA Awards in solidarity with the Time’s Up movement, but Kate Middleton, 36, didn’t participate. But the decision to don a green gown on a carpet devoid of color was likely made long before the black attire memo was sent out. The Duchess of Cambridge was in a “no-win situation,” according to Katie Nicholl a Royals expert and author of Kate:The Future Queen, when she spoke to TMZ about the fashion choice. Nicholl said that the dress was likely pre-ordered months ago and custom made with Kate’s growing baby bump in mind. Basically, the ensemble would have been picked out before the Time’s Up movement was launched on Jan. 1, and her pregnancy likely prevented her ability to make a last-minute swap.

Kate’s BAFTAs outfit came into question before she even showed up at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Feb. 18. As we’ve previously reported, it’s against protocol for members of the Royal family to make political statements, and standing with Time’s Up could have been seen as one. Nicholl noted that as well to the website. But seeing as how Prince William wore a black suit on the carpet (which is probably what he would’ve worn regardless TBH), Kate probably could have gotten away with donning black too, so it’s probably the maternity dress complications that prevented her from rocking a darker hue.

Even though she wore green, Kate appeared to give subtle nods to the movement with her black clutch, shoes and band around the empire waist of her dress. The gorgeous garment also showed off her growing baby bump! The Royal couple, who currently have two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are expecting their third in April. We’re so excited for them!

