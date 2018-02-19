Jennifer Lawrence Slammed For ‘Rude’ Reaction To Being Called The ‘Hottest Actress’ At BAFTAs

Jennifer Lawrence was criticized after she said BAFTA host Joanna Lumley’s compliments were ‘a bit much.’ But was she really being rude? Here’s Jen’s explanation!

People didn’t take too lightly to Jennifer Lawrence‘s response to Joanna Lumley‘s many compliments of her at the 2018 BAFTA Awards. When the show’s host introduced the presenter, she said, “And we start with the award for Outstanding British Film and who better to kick the whole evening off than the hottest actress on the planet. Soon to be seen in Red Sparrow, it’s the ravishing Jennifer Lawrence.” Really nice, right? Well when the 27-year-old stepped onstage, she responded, “Hi. That was a bit much, but thank you Joanna” and the Internet imploded over her perceived “rudeness.”

But was the Hunger Games star really being a “brat” like people online were making her out to be? While making an appearance on the Magic Radio Breakfast Show the morning after the ceremony, Jen explained what happened with an on-point Mean Girls reference. “Everybody thought that I was being rude. But to be fair, I couldn’t have just walked out after she was like, ‘biggest movie star in the world!!’ If I’d just walked out and gone ‘thank you Joanna,’ it would have been like, ‘so you agree? You think you’re really pretty!'” Fair point!

The Academy Award winner then went on to add that Joanna was in on the joke. “She went on and said all these really nice things about me and then when I got up to the podium, I was like ‘that was a bit much’ after I just spent all backstage telling her how to be really nice to me,” she continued. “I wasn’t being rude, it was an inside joke.” Unfortunately, Twitter didn’t pick up on the gag. Some people said that the mother! star needed to “lighten the F up” while others called her a “stuck up brat.” YIKES. Check out some of the reactions to Jen and Joanna’s BAFTAs exchange below:

How rude was Jennifer Lawrence to Joanna Lumley? #EEBAFTAs — Renu Ame Naggayar (@RenuAmeNaggayar) February 18, 2018

Wow seriously Jennifer Lawrence needs to lighten the F up. Joanna Lumley gave you a compliment calling you ravishing and you knocked her back like a right stuck up cow. Take the compliment. Jesus Christ! Ungrateful much! I'd love a compliment from Lumley #EEBAFTAs — Kim Beacham (@Kimboly27) February 18, 2018

Never liked Jennifer Lawrence. (Joan Rivers was right when she nicknamed her ‘Miss Arrogance”) and she was so rude to Joanna Lumley last night. I think Joanna meant hottest as in most in demand not in looks. Either way, Jennifer came off as a stuck up brat. — Jane (@LilMissDinky) February 19, 2018

I hope this is Joanna Lumley’s response to Jennifer Lawrence after the ‘too much’ comment. 😂 #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/wUV7GTCtQ0 — NinaNoo (@NinaYNoo) February 18, 2018

Puzzled by everyone accusing Jennifer Lawrence of being rude to Joanna Lumley. Joanna introduced her as being the ‘hottest actress on the planet’ & ‘ravishing’. Jennifer laughed and modestly described the compliment as a ‘bit much’ but thanked her for it. How is that rude? 🙄 — Jenny (@mb20nut) February 18, 2018

