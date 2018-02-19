Jennifer Lawrence Stuns In Sparkling, Cleavage-Baring Gown At ‘Red Sparrow’ Premiere

Holy cleavage! Jennifer Lawrence turned up the heat in a plunging gown at the ‘Red Sparrow’ premiere in London. The cleavage-baring neckline went down to her waist!

Seriously, is there any look JLaw doesn’t look drop dead gorgeous in? Jennifer Lawrence, 27, dazzled at the Feb. 19 London premiere of her new movie, Red Sparrow, in one of her sexiest red carpet looks to date. She hit the red carpet in a sparkling gold, pink, and gray gown that showed off a lot of skin. The Oscar winner flaunted massive cleavage because of the gown’s plunging neckline that nearly reached her belly button! The sequin-embellished dress was also backless, making JLaw’s look even sexier. She topped off her red carpet look with big curls and gorgeous makeup. Slay, girl, slay!

This sexy red carpet dress looks like something her character in her new movie would wear. In the film, which will be released March 2, Jennifer plays a Russian spy named Dominika who is trained to use her body and her mind as weapons. The look is complete 180 from the outfit she wore to the BAFTAs the night before. Jennifer looked elegant in a black dress with white, off-the-shoulder sleeves. She wore black in support of the Time’s Up movement, alongside Angelina Jolie, 42, Lupita Nyong’o, 34, Saoirse Ronan, 23, and more.

JLaw stirred up controversy over her comment to BAFTAs host Joanna Lumley, 71, during the show. After Joanna called Jennifer the “hottest actress on the planet,” JLaw said the statement was a “bit much.” Some fans called The Hunger Games star “rude” for her response. Jennifer cleared things up during a radio interview the next morning, saying that the whole thing was an “inside joke.” See, no bad blood here!

