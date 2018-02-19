Jacob Sartorius Declares Love For Millie Bobby Brown In the Sweetest Message For 14th Bday

AW! Millie Bobby Brown got major love from her boyfriend, Jacob Sartorius, on her birthday. See his gushing Instagram post here!

Jacob Sartorius, 15, and Millie Bobby Brown, 14, are in looooove! He confirmed that the two say “I love you” to one another with a sweet post to the Stranger Things star on her 14th birthday, Feb. 19. “Happy birthday to this beautiful girl, 14!!” he wrote. “You’re the funniest, most caring person in the entire world. I hope this year brings you lots of great memories and moments you remember forever. Can’t wait to see you, I love you and miss you so much!! Everybody go wish this girl a happy birthday.” Aw, unfortunately it seems like Millie and Jacob couldn’t be together for her big day, as she also put up a post in which she wrote, “I wish I was with you @jacobsartorius.”

Millie and Jacob were first linked romantically in mid-January, and then Millie went public with the romance a few days later. The adorable 14-year-old posted a selfie of the pair to her Instagram story, and included a red heart emoji with it. She’s also gushed about “loving” someone on Twitter, and although she never mentioned Jacob by name, it’s pretty clear that he’s who she’s referring to! On Valentine’s Day, Millie shared another photo of herself and the Vine star on Instagram, this time with the caption, “Happy Valentine’s Day, J,” and a heart emoji. Awww!

“They’re really crazy about each other,” an insider recently told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “But they’re both still really young and have really busy work schedules, so they don’t spend all their time in each other’s pockets.” Sounds like these two are getting pretty serious, though!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Millie and Jacob make a cute couple?