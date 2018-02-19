13 Hottest Bikini Mirror Selfies Ever: Kim Kardashian & More

Honestly, there’s nothing hotter than a bikini mirror selfie! In honor of Kim’s latest steamy pic, let’s take a look back at the other stars who’ve turned up the heat with their bikini mirror selfies!

Everyone is well aware the Kim Kardashian, 37, loves a good selfie. The sexy mom-of-three posted a hot bikini mirror selfie on Feb. 13 in nothing but a black bikini. “Forgot to post this last night,” Kim captioned the photo. Kim’s tiny waist and curves were on full display in the selfie. She looked incredible. No wonder she wants to show off her fabulous body!

The Kardashian-Jenner family has perfected the art of the bikini mirror selfie. Before she became a mom to Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner, 20, loved posing in front of the mirror in just a bikini. Older sister Kendall Jenner, 22, has always been super artsy with her bikini mirror selfies. Who can forget when Khloe Kardashian, 33, revealed Kris Jenner’s hot bikini mirror selfie to the world. One thing’s for sure, these girls get it from their momma!

Moms over 50 like Kris, 62,and Elizabeth Hurley, 52, prove you can post sexy bikini mirror selfies at any age. In July 2017, Elizabeth had our jaws on the floor after she posted a mirror selfie in just a tiny red bikini in honor of National Bikini Day. The woman is ageless!

These celebs show that you don’t have to get all dolled up for a photo shoot to get a great picture. Sometimes a mirror and a phone is all you need! With summer on the horizon, we can’t wait to see the next round of bikini mirror selfies from these sexy stars. Take a look at the hottest bikini mirror selfies ever in our gallery now!

