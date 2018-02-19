Gabriella Papadakis Breaks Down In Tears After Wardrobe Malfunction: It’s ‘My Worst Nightmare’

Figure skater Gabriella Papadakis couldn’t hold back her tears or her devastation after that shocking wardrobe malfunction during her Olympics routine. Get the details.

Gabriella Papadakis, 22, had “tears streaming down her face” as she walked through the media interview zone after her breast was exposed during her Olympics performance with partner Guillaume Cizeron, 23, USA Today reports. “It was my worst nightmare happening at the Olympics,”Gabriella said, according to Yahoo Sports. “It happened in the first few seconds [of the routine]. I told myself I didn’t have a choice; I have to keep going.”

Poor Gabriella. This was not how she planned her Olympics performance to go, but she handled the nip slip like a pro. When asked how she kept it together, Gabriella said: “I prayed. That is about what I could do.” Gabriella’s costume, which featured a halter top, got unfastened at the beginning of her routine. When the French ice dancer threw herself backward during her performance, her costume rode upwards and revealed her breast. This unfortunate fashion mishap was broadcast on live international television.

Despite the malfunction, the couple finished second with a score of 81.93. They are behind Canada’s Tessa Virtue, 28, and Scott Moir, 30. Behind Gabriella and Guillaume are the two American teams — Madison Hubbell, 26, and Zachary Donohue, 27, and the brother-sister duo of Maia, 23, and Alex Shibutani, 26. Gabriella will be back on the ice Feb. 20 for the long dance competition.

This isn’t the only wardrobe malfunction to happen on the ice at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics. The clasp on the back of South Korean skater Yura Min’s costume came undone in the first few seconds of her routine with partner Alexander Gamelin, 24. To keep from exposing anything, Yura, 22, made some last-minute decisions to make sure her top didn’t come completely off.

