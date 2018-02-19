Donald Trump Slams Oprah: If She Runs In 2020 She’ll Be ‘Exposed’ & ‘Defeated Just Like All The Others’

Donald Trump took a swipe at Oprah for her appearance on ’60 Minutes’! Details!

Now he’s done it! President Donald Trump, 71, just took another brazen step toward making Oprah Winfrey, 64, one of America’s most beloved actresses and hosts, his nemesis. Following her appearance on 60 Minutes on Sunday, Feb. 18, the polarizing POTUS took to Twitter (where else?) to sling some mud at the African American icon. “Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes,” he wrote. “The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others!” Wow.

For the show, Oprah sat down with 14 Michigan votes, 7 that voted for Trump and 7 that did not, in an effort to assess his job performance and the direction of the country. This is a followup from an installment last year featuring the same 14 individuals. And it appears Trump wasn’t pleased with what Oprah asked or what people said! Head here to see tons more photos of the inspiring media mogul!

Although her rousing speech at the Golden Globes had many wondering if she might be the candidate to beat the current president in 2020, Oprah has since shut down that speculation. “I actually saw [an Oprah 2020] mug the other day…I thought it was a cute mug. All you need is a mug and some campaign literature and a T-shirt. I’ve always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not. And so it’s not something that interests me. I don’t have the DNA for it,” she explained to InStyle in January. So, it’s very possible Trump is attacking her for no good reason at all!

Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes. The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2018

HollywoodLifers, are you as shocked as we are by this tweet? Share your thoughts and responses in the comments section below.