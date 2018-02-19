Stars Who Must Secretly Be Vampires — They Don’t Age At All

Some celebrities never seem to get any older in the looks department! Click below to see pics of stars who look half their age!

Whether they’re secret vampires, found the Fountain of Youth or just have good genes, a handful of celebrities somehow manage to look exactly the same over the years! Take Jennifer Lopez, 48, for instance. The 48-year-old star doesn’t look a day older than when she was just Jenny from the Block! But she’s not alone in her timeless looks. Stars like Jennifer Aniston, 49, Jared Leto, 46, Halle Berry, 51, and more have defied time itself and stalled the ageing process completely. While you wonder how they still look so young year after year, check out all the celebs who could very well be secret vampires in our gallery above!

Speaking of Jen and her eternal youth, the Horrible Bosses star recently announced her separation from Justin Theroux, 46, after two years of marriage. We reported earlier how their long distance relationship became a factor in their split. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that Justin may have chosen New York City over being with her and their life together in Los Angeles.

Now newly single, Jen still looks as youthful as when she was with Brad Pitt, 54, and considering the fact they reportedly still have each other’s cell phone numbers, the idea of their reunion isn’t out of the realm of possibilities. According to a report in the Sunday Times, Jen has been leaning on Brad for support recently. However, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that this report is “nonsense,” and Jen’s publicist told the publication that the story is “another fabrication.” Click here to see pics of stars in their 50s who look half their age!

