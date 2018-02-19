Briana DeJesus just showed off her plastic surgery results! Check out photos of the ‘Teen Mom 2’ star’s smaller booty and boobs here!

Briana DeJesus excitedly showed off the results of her mommy makeover on Twitter! The 23-year-old went under the knife two weeks ago to get a tummy tuck, breast lift, and a reshaped, contoured butt. “18 days post op! Progress!!!! Can’t wait to hit the gym next month!” she captioned three photos that show off her post-surgery body. In one pic, she shows off her booty from the side and points out, “No more big butt.” In another, you can see her chest in a bra with a caption that says, “No more big boobs either.” She looks great! Check out the photos below!

Dr. Michael Salzhauer, aka Dr. Miami, performed the surgeries on the Teen Mom star, who gave birth to her second child seven months ago. She teased the operation earlier this month when she posted a photo with her doctor, and commented, “Can’t wait to see the final results in a few weeks.” Check out more photos of Briana here!

The reality TV star has also previously opened up about how her desire to get plastic surgery was one of the reasons she and Javi Marroquin, 25, broke up. “He doesn’t want me to get my surgery for a breast lift, lipo, and tummy tuck (which I’m doing in two weeks) because it’ll look bad on his name at work,” she explained on Jan. 16 in a statement about the split. “Also, I don’t plan on moving in with him in the summer and for these reasons, he broke up with me.” We wish her all the best moving forward! Based on her latest social media post, she definitely seems to be exceptionally happy!

