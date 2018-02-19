Toni Braxton Finally Confirms Engagement To Birdman & Shows Off Gorgeous Ring: Watch

Congrats are in order for Toni Braxton and Birdman! The happy couple have FINALLY confirmed their engagement, and you’re going to want to see Toni’s massive ring.

After months of speculation, Toni Braxton, 50, has officially announced her engagement to Birdman, 49. She shared the exciting news in a trailer for the new season of Braxton Family Values, and we can’t get over it! On the clip, which aired on Feb. 17, Toni can be heard saying, “I have an announcement to make, I’m engaged.” Her family squeals in excitement, which prompts her to show off her gorgeous yellow diamond. Now, that’s a ring! Toni and Birdman have kept their love pretty quiet, and even Toni’s sister Tamar Braxton, 40, was uncertain of their relationship status. “I think that’s my brother-in-law, I do. I think they eloped. I’m telling you, they is married,” Tamar said during an interview with Wendy Williams. So funny, right? Nevertheless, the news of their engagement is definitely the Monday pick-me-up we didn’t know we needed!

Toni and the Cash Money CEO have been friends for years, but became romantically involved back in 2016 after the BET Awards, according to US Weekly. And like they say, the rest is history. When it comes to Toni’s mother, the “Pop Bottles” rapper already has her stamp of approval. “I think he’s a nice man. I don’t care what others say about him,” Evelyn Braxton said during an interview with The Rickey Smiley Morning Show. Way to go Birdman! When the couple officially wed, it will be Toni’s second marriage. The “Un-Break My Heart Singer” was married to Keri Lewis, 47, from 2001 to 2013. Together, they have two children– Diezel Ky Braxton-Lewis and Denim Cole Braxton-Lewis.

Birdman also has two children of his own named Bryan Williams Jr. and Bria Williams. We couldn’t be happier for the new couple, and we just hope that their wedding is a part of new series of Braxton Family Values!

Their lives may change, but the sisterhood remains the same. #BFV is back in March! pic.twitter.com/BESPKSKxvk — #BFV (@BFV_WEtv) February 18, 2018

