10 Most Romantic Bachelor Nation Proposals Of All-Time: Jade & Tanner & More

With ‘The Bachelor’ season 22 just weeks away from the big finale, it’s time to take a look back at Bachelor Nation’s most romantic proposals. Get ready for your heart to melt!

Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s is falling hard for the women on The Bachelor, and one of them may end up with a ring on her finger on the highly-anticipated finale. Over the years, the franchise has seen some of the most loving couples get engaged on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor In Paradise. Who could forget the double engagement on the Bachelor In Paradise season 2 finale? Jade Roper, 31, and Tanner Tolbert, 30, got engaged after being together for practically the entire season. “I love you, Jade. And I want to keep on loving you for the rest of my entire life,” Tanner said, before getting down on one knee. The couple got married and are now parents to an adorable baby girl named Emerson.

Love was in the air that summer in Mexico. That same day, Jade’s BFF Carly Waddell, 32, got engaged to Evan Bass, 35. Their relationship had its fair share of weird ups and downs, but these two realized they were soulmates. Evan gushed that he never thought he would find a love like he has with Carly and proposed with tears in his eyes. The couple is now married and just welcomed a baby girl named Bella.

We’re in the middle of Arie’s season of The Bachelor, and the last season of The Bachelorette ended in an engagement. Bryan Abasolo, 38, popped the question to Rachel Lindsay, 32, in the Spanish countryside. “I just want to love you for the rest of my life,” Bryan said to Rachel. Aw! The season before of The Bachelorette, Jordan Rodgers, 29, proposed to JoJo Fletcher, 27. The couple held each other and professed their love for one another before Jordan asked JoJo to marry him. She happily said yes! Take a look at the other best Bachelor Nation proposals of all-time in our gallery now!

HollywoodLifers, what was your favorite Bachelor Nation proposal? Let us know!