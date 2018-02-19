Ashley Graham Puts Booty On Display In Sexiest Thong Swimsuit & Proudly Points Out Her Cellulite

Yas, girl! Ashley Graham shows off her curves in a sexy thong swimsuit and embraces her cellulite in her hottest ‘Sports Illustrated’ photo ever. See it here!

Summer may be months away and the temperatures may be frigid, but Ashley Graham, 30, is turning up the heat big time. The supermodel posted a super hot photo from her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue photo shoot wearing nothing but a striped thong swimsuit. Ashley strikes a sexy pose and shows off her booty on the beach. The body positive model captioned the photo, “Show me somethin’ natural like ass with some stretchmarks” ..OR cellulite.” Get it, girl! The caption is a line from Kendrick Lamar’s song “Humble.”

Ashley has never been afraid to show off her cellulite, and that’s why we love her so much. She’s so relatable and has become a role model to women everywhere. Ashley says that when she took a photo of her cellulite and posted it on Instagram in Jan. 2017, that’s when she felt truly empowered. “I think there’s nothing more real than that,” she told InStyle. “It’s there. I’m not afraid to talk about it. I’m not afraid to show it. And I don’t think that other women should be ashamed of theirs as well.” She told her followers that she’s “not ashamed of a few lumps, bumps or cellulite.. and you shouldn’t be either.”

She’s keeping her word, too. Her latest Sports Illustrated photo shoot is her third for the magazine’s swimsuit edition. Ashley was the first plus-size model to be on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2016, paving the way for models around the globe.

