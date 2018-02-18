Kylie Jenner: Why She Keeps Turning Down A Date Night With Travis Scott Since Stormi’s Birth

Travis Scott has been wanting to take Kylie Jenner out but we’re hearing she isn’t ready to leave Stormi’s side! Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details!

Ever since Stormi Webster came into Kylie Jenner, 20, and Travis Scott‘s, 25, lives, we’ve been hearing that these 2 just can’t get enough of parenthood! However, everyone needs a night off once in a while, right? The chance to take a break from the intense and exciting first days as a mother is probably smart. But according to our sources, Ky isn’t ready to be apart from her newborn child just yet! “Kylie’s priorities have really shifted over the past nine months, she’s matured a lot, and her focus now is on being a mom and working hard to provide for her daughter,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Travis has been trying really hard to persuade Kylie to take a night off so they can enjoy a date night out together, but she’s just not ready to leave Stormi just yet.”

The source went on to add that although Kylie might have enjoyed the night life at one time, she’s truly abandoned all that for motherhood. “Right now Kylie isn’t missing going out and partying, at all. She’s so in love with Stormi that she can’t even entertain the thought of leaving her with someone else, even if it’s only for a few hours. Kylie has really embraced motherhood, and she’s loving every minute that she gets to spend with her baby. Awww! See more Kylie pregnancy and baby pics right here!

But Kylie isn’t the only one who’s extra protective. We’ve been hearing that Travis is feeling the paternal need to keep Stormi safe. “Travis has been having a whirlwind of different emotions since the second he saw Stormi being born,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “His biggest emotional connection with Stormi is his best quality as a new dad — He’s incredibly protective over Stormi and his heart melts whenever he see’s her.” We don’t blame him!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think? Are you hoping Kylie decides to enjoy a night out with her BF soon? Let us know in the comments section below!