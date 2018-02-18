March For Our Lives: 5 Things About The Demonstration That Will Have Students Walking Out In Protest

On March 24, students plan to take part in March For Our Lives in Washington DC & throughout the US to end gun violence. Here’s what you need to know about the movement.

Students from all around the country are getting ready to march for their safety and demand better gun control in Washington DC on Saturday, March 24 with the March For Our Lives movement. After the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL on Feb. 14, several survivors have come forward to speak out about the need for better laws against guns and they are now taking action by literally marching for their lives and preventing future gun violence. Here are five things you should know about the movement that’s about to get a huge spotlight.

1.) The movement was created and inspired by students across the United States. It is about students taking a stand and taking action concerning gun control at a time when they feel politicians are not. Their plan to come together in one place at one time is something they feel will make a real difference in the long run and will let their powerful voices be heard. The March For Our Lives mission statement says that school safety is not a political issue and no child should go to school wondering if it will be their last day. The goal is to diminish the fear and initiate real change led by kids who are the hope for the future.

2.) Those involved with the movement are encouraging those who can’t be in Washington to march in their own communities too. March For Our Lives is not only exclusive to Washington DC. Students and their families and friends should plan to march no matter what state they live in and there will be more details announced for all kinds of areas if students sign up on the March For Our Lives website. The goal is to have students everywhere be a part of such an important and worthy cause.

3.) Student survivors from the Florida school shooting are determined to make their school tragedy the last one and March For Our Lives has a lot to do with it. “People keep asking us, ‘What about the Stoneman Douglas shooting is going to be different, because this has happened before and change hasn’t come?’” Cameron Kasky, an 11th-grader at the school told ABC News. “This is it. People are saying that it’s not time to talk about gun control. And we can respect that. Here’s a time. March 24th in every single city. We are going to be marching together as students begging for our lives.”

4.) The student activists from Parkland involved with the March For Our Lives movement want to directly speak to politicians. They have expressed their desire to meet with Republican politicians such as President Donald Trump, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Gov. Rick Scott so they can “give them the opportunity to be on the right side of this.” They are hoping the march will help them get closer to getting that chance.

5.) Information about the movement is already making its way across social media sites and gathering more interest every day. Many are using the hashtag #MarchForOurLives and sharing the details about the demonstration all over Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. High anticipation for the march is building up more and more with many adults praising the young students organizing and taking part in what’s sure to be a historical day. From celebrities to parents to other fellow students, there is already a ton of support in the action being taken to save lives.

