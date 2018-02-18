Tristan Thompson Lovingly Cradles Khloe’s Bump While Dining Out In LA — See The Pic

Too cute! Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were spotted dining out together on Saturday and reality star’s bump was on full display!

We just can’t get enough of this amazing couple! Khloe Kardashian, 33, and her beau Tristan Thompson, 26, decided to attend the Klutch Sports Group “More Than A Game” Dinner at Beauty & Essex in LA on Saturday, Feb. 17. While there, they happily posed for a photo. And Tristan decided to make the moment extra special by cradling his girlfriend’s growing baby bump! What a sweet family! HEAD HERE TO SEE THE PHOTO.

KoKo opted for a sexy black number under a full-length leather jacket while the father-to-be rocked skinny jeans, black sneakers and a bomber jacket covered in rhinestones! Hot! As fans know, these 2 haven’t been photographed all that often since they announced they were expecting their first child together in December! But, a few days after Valentine’s Day, Khloe did share a super-cute photo of them standing in front of “I heart you” spelled out in balloons! Once again the NBA star lovingly put his hand on her tummy for the snap. Check out more photos of Tristan and Khloe being adorable together right here!

“‘When a woman is loved correctly, she becomes ten times the woman she was before’ Thank you my love,” she captioned the sweet photo. If appears that later on Saturday, Tristan checked out Travis Scott‘s performance for the NBA All-Star Game without Khloe. And, according to E! News, 2 of Khloe’s exes were also on hand for the event — French Montana and James Harden! Uh-oh!

“Tristan was there for a while before Travis Scott performed, he hung out at the Remy Martin table and enjoyed a few cocktails. He was really cool and was having a good time enjoying the party,” a source told the outlet.”French walked in with The Weeknd and Future. French walked over to Tristan’s table and hung out there and even watched Travis at the table. There was no weirdness between Tristan and French.”

✨ Day 1 of 2018 ✨ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 1, 2018 at 10:08am PST

