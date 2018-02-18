Travis Scott Gushes Over Baby Stormi Webster For The 1st Time: ‘She’s Beautiful’

Aw! New dad Travis Scott said some adoring words about his baby daughter Stormi when he was approached on Feb. 17 while leaving Poppy in West Hollywood. Watch what he says here!

He’s a doting dad! Travis Scott, 25, thinks his new daughter Stormi is as good looking as can be and he’s not afraid to say so. The rapper was approached by photographers while leaving Poppy in West Hollywood on he night of Feb. 17 and when asked how his bundle of joy was doing, he responded simply with “She’s beautiful” before getting in the back of a vehicle to leave. It may be something quick, but his comment on little Stormi’s looks is the first time he’s spoken publicly about her. SEE THE FULL VIDEO HERE!

Travis’ response was definitely a surprise. Up until now, he’s been very tight-lipped about both his relationship with Kylie Jenner, 20, and about baby Stormi so it seems like he’s decided to start slowly opening up about his adorable family and we couldn’t be more excited about it! Ever since Kylie posted her pregnancy video, we have been in awe of Travis’ dedication to his two ladies and his actions have certainly proved he’s happy to be there for them!

Whether Travis and Kylie are posing for sweet photos together or walking hand-in-hand while out and about, their love only seems to be growing. Although they have been pretty private about things in the past, it seems like the official announcement of Stormi has allowed them to be more open about their experiences. Kylie and Travis have yet to share an an official full photo of their precious daughter, but if they continue sharing posts on social media like they have in the past few weeks, we’re sure we’ll get to see her soon!

