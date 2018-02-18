‘RHOA’ Recap: Kim Zolciak Slams NeNe Leakes As ‘Scum’ & ‘Trash’ In Massive Group Text

Kim Zolciak went off on NeNe Leakes during the Feb. 18 episode of ‘RHOA’, when she learned a joke was made at her expense. Read our recap!

The ladies finally traveled to Barcelona during the Feb. 18 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and things got super awkward, super quick. First, Cynthia confronted Eva and Porsha about the tea they spilled about Will. She decided to believe her man over what they had to say, as she’s still getting to know both ladies. Porsha got annoyed because she felt disrespected, but Cynthia brought up how Porsha also “heard rumors” about her ex-husband, Peter, and Kandi — both of which turned out to be false. And during this heated conversation, one of the ladies (IDK who, but not one of the main housewives) asked Eva if she ever hooked up with Missy Elliott. Random, right? Girl just wanted screen time. Eva denied the accusation that this woman found on “the blogs” and lunch quickly wrapped up after that.

Later, when the ladies finally checked into their villa, they were shocked by how “cheap” it looked. Cynthia was trying to get everyone a good deal, but they said they would have rather booked a luxurious hotel than stay in the villa they were presented with. Kandi ended up getting the best room in the house, which was on the top floor, but NeNe quickly tried stealing it from her. Kandi didn’t budge and it caused a huge issue over which of the ladies are “mature” and which ones aren’t. Marlo and Kandi even butted heads over the matter. Apparently, Marlo thinks Kandi is “dry”.

After the room fiasco was dealt with, Sheree gave Kim Zolciak a call to tell her that she should have went on the trip with them because Kenya didn’t even show up. Meanwhile, Porsha, who was also listening in on the phone call, told Kim that NeNe was talking trash about her, saying she’s had multiple health issues and was even a cancer survivor. When Kim caught wind of this, she started calling NeNe “trash” and “scum”. Then, she sent all of the ladies a massive group text, explaining how NeNe’s house is full of roaches and she often parks her car in a handicap spot.

While we certainly understand why Kim was so angry, a majority of the ladies felt Kim hit below the belt and she went too far with her texts.

