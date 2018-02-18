‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Recap: Omarosa Regains Control Of The House As HOH

Reality TV’s biggest villain, Omarosa, is now running things in the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house. So, who are her targets?

So it happened! Omarosa, 44, finally won Head of Household on the Sunday, February 18 episode of Celebrity Big Brother. Before the episode ended she named two house guests as nominees for eviction: Ross Mathews and Brandi Glanville. It was also revealed that the veto competition would take place LIVE on the Monday, February 19 episode — and that fans can vote for which Power of Veto the winner will receive. You can CLICK HERE to cast your vote before the live episode!

Alright, so here’s how it went down: the HOH competition came down to Omarosa and James Maslow, 27. The two decided to cut a deal which allowed Omarosa to win and become HOH. The deal included that if James let Omarosa become HOH, she would keep him safe not only from being nominated from eviction but also being back-doored. This was an upset for everyone else in the house because both James and Omarosa have been huge targets… and now they are teaming up.

Here’s what else happened: Brandi told the rest of the group (Ariadna Gutierrez, Ross and Marissa Jaret Winokur) that she is the one who voted for Mark McGrath over Shannon in the last eviction. Brandi’s excuse is that she felt bad for Shannon and wanted her to have one vote, but everyone is pretty pissed at her for going against the group decision. However, they decide to keep her so that she doesn’t team up with Omarosa and turn against them.

Once she wins HOH, Omarosa decides to target Ross. At first she’s unsure of who else she will put up on the block, so she decides to make friends among the alliance-less house guests. She starts with Mark who she makes a deal with: she won’t put him up or back door him if he agrees not to put her up whenever he wins HOH. She also goes to Metta World Peace and James to make the same deal, promising to break up the foursome. This of course leads to her putting up Ross and Brandi who are in the same alliance, therefore shaking things up among house guests. This one’s going to be interesting, folks!

