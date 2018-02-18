Kourtney K Reveals She Wants To Freeze Her Eggs: Planning 4th Baby With Younes?

Kourtney Kardashian revealed in the teaser for the upcoming episode of ‘KUWTK’ that she’s considering freezing her eggs! Is she wanting to have a child with BF Younes Bendjima!?

The latest installment of Keeping Up with the Kardashians was packed with crazy moments! We learn that Kendall Jenner, 22, skipped out on Paris Fashion Week due to bouts with anxiety. And Khloe Kardashian, 33, and her friend Malika Haqq, 34, are in the midst of a fight over KoKo spending all her time with her beau Tristan Thompson, 26! Haven’t watched yet? Check out our recap right here! However, one of the most eyebrow-raising moments came after the episode, in the new teaser! That’s when Kourtney Kardashian, 38, revealed that she’s wanting to have her eggs frozen!

In the scene, she’s speaking with sis Kim Kardashian, 36, when she simply states,”I’ve been thinking about freezing my eggs.” Does this mean she’s debating having a 4th child with her younger fella Younes Bendjima, 24!? When asked about it, Kourt demures, saying, “I should just do it so I don’t have to think.” What does that mean exactly?! Head here for tons more photos of Younes and Kourtney!

As we previously reported, for a hot second Kourt thought she might be expecting his child! “Kourtney thought she was pregnant for a minute this month and it completely freaked her out,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She was afraid to tell Younes because she did not know how he would react. He comes from a strict family who would insist he get married right away and Kourtney is not sure she is ready for that. Ultimately it was a false alarm and she told Younes after she figured out what was going on with her body. They were both a little sad and relieved at the same time.” So maybe now she just wants to make sure she has the option?

