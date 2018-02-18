Kanye West Leaves Kim Home With The Kids For Impromptu Performance At NBA All-Star Event

Kanye West shared a stage with Kid Cudi for a rare live performance of a ‘Life of Pablo’ track! Kim Kardashian and their three kids didn’t make it out though.

Kanye West doesn’t perform much these days, but that briefly changed on Feb. 17 when he made a rare appearance at Adidas’ 747 Warehouse St. event in Los Angeles. After introducing Kid Cudi, who also wasn’t listed as one of the scheduled performers, the 40-year-old performed his track “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1” during Cudi’s set. Check out the impromptu appearance in the video above!

The athletic brand’s two-day all-star event tied to the NBA All-Star Weekend marked the first time we’ve seen ‘Ye onstage since Nov. 2017. At the time, he dropped by another Kid Cudi concert at Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom to perform the same Life of Pablo song. Before that, the rapper hadn’t been on a stage since Nov. 19, 2016 when he infamously arrived 90 minutes late to his own concert, performed for 15 minutes, and then went on an insane rant about Beyoncé and Jay-Z before cutting the show short.

While fans were stoked to see the “Famous” singer back in action, there were a few notable people who didn’t make it out to see it — the other half of Kimye, Kim Kardashian, 37, and their three kids, North, Saint, and Chicago. To be fair, the couple’s children are all under the age of 5, so a late-night show wouldn’t be the best place for them — especially Chi, who was born only last month on Jan. 15. But leaving his family at home for one night doesn’t mean Kanye doesn’t care. In fact, he showed a whole lot of love to his wife on Feb. 14 when he reactivated his Instagram account solely to wish her a happy Valentine’s Day with a brief note and images of famous couples (including them, of course). Unfortunately, he didn’t keep the account active after the romantic holiday, but the sweet gesture certainly proves he and Kim are still #CoupleGoals.

