Kobe Bryant’s Dominance, Magic’s Comeback & 8 More Best Moments From The NBA All-Star Game

From Michael Jordan to Kobe Bryant, each year NBA All-Star game showcases some of the league's greatest legends.

The NBA All-Star games are not only a match-up of the best players of the league, they also give the opportunity for those who are destined to become legends of the league to prove their mettle. For instance, before winning his historic six championships with the Chicago Bulls, Michael Jordan solidified his greatness in 1988 by not only winning the year’s historic slam dunk contest, but by being the All-Star game’s MVP by bringing home 40 points. Or who could forget in 1992 when Magic Johnson came back from his retirement following his HIV diagnosis to score 25 points in the Western Conference’s win over the East? But these are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to greatest All-Star games of all-time. Check out and relive the best moments from the NBA All-Star games in our gallery above!

Then there’s Kobe Bryant. Kobe not only scored an impressive 18 points in his first All-Star match-up against Michael Jordan at his prime, he would go on in 2011 to score 37 points and earn that year’s MVP. And in 2009, Kobe and Shaquille O’Neal reunited after Shaq left the Lakers to share the All-Star game’s MVP in a moment basketball fans will never forget.

Of course, Wilt Chamberlain managed to score an historic 42 points back in 1962, which is also the same year he scored the league record for most points scored in a game: 100. Time will tell if any All-Star game magic will happen this weekend, but judging by the epic lineup, it’s sure to be one for the books! Click here to see pics of the 2018 NBA All-Star game roster!

