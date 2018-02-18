Uh-oh! During the French duo Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron ‘s Olympics routine, her costume came undone and she suffered a serious nip slip! Warning! NSFW pic!

The unimaginable happened as the French ice skating team of Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron were performing during the short program on the ice during the 2018 Winter Olympics. The hook on her green-and-yellow costume came undone, causing the pro athlete to suffer a pretty serious nip slip. However, the pair didn’t loose their stride. She reattached her costume and they completed their performance! And amazingly enough, they managed to STILL out score the beloved American duo Alex and Maia Shiutani! They received a 81.93, placing them second behind Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada. Head here to see pics of this year’s Amrican medal winners thus far!

The incident occurred as Gabriella was in the middle of their program’s final “element,” where the skater threw herself backward, revealing her nipple. It was aired on international television and, according to USA Today, was replayed in slow motion on the monitors in the arena. Poor Gabriella! This devastating wardrobe malfunction is just the latest in what have been some unforgettable winter games.

Although nip slips do unfortunately occur, this year saw some big firsts on the ice. The figure skater Mirai Nagasu made history by performing being the first American woman to complete a triple axel in the games! This is a jump in which the skater spins 3 and a half times before landing! Similarly, 17-year-old Vincent Zhou mesmerized fans with the very first quad Lutz in the competition’s history! This is when the skater jumps from the back outside edge of one foot, spins 4 times, and lands on the outside edge of the other foot. Needless to say, both of these moves are a LOT of work. Here’s hoping Gabriella isn’t too shaken by this rough moment.

