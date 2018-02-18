Parkland Kids Emma Gonzalez & More Slam Politicians: ‘You’re Playing Around While We’re Dying’

Parkland shooting victims spoke out about the recent tragedy on CNN. Find out what the students had to say about lawmakers who are refusing to make a change about gun control.

Five brave survivors of the Parkland shooting, including Emma Gonzalez, were on CNN’s State of the Union on Feb. 18, and they did not mince words with their impassioned pleas. While junior Cameron Kasky admitted that while he understood the notion of letting mourners grieve before starting a conversation about gun control, he is putting politicians on the spot with a deadline for meaningful reform. Cameron said, “Here’s a time to talk about gun control: March 24. My message for the people in office is: You’re either with us or against us. We are losing our lives while the adults are playing around.”

On March 24, the March For Our Lives event will have students from all over the country heading to Washington to protest the lack of gun control reform and to support school safety. Cameron added, “You are going to be seeing students in every single major city marching and we have our lives on the line here, and at the end of the day, that is going to be what’s bringing us to victory and to making some sort of right out of this tragedy. This is about us begging for our lives.”

Cameron went on to say that this movement “isn’t about the GOP. This isn’t about the Democrats. This is about us creating a badge of shame for any politicians who are accepting money from the NRA and using us as collateral.” Following her fiery speech that her put her into the national spotlight, Emma told CNN, “We are going to be the difference.”

