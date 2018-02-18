Fergie Sings Her Heart Out While Performing The National Anthem At NBA All-Star Game

Before the NBA All-Star Game kicked off, things certainly got Fergalicious. Fergie delivered an intense rendition of the U.S. national anthem but some fans were just not into it.

With the 2018 NBA All-Star Game happening in La La Land, the Feb. 18 promised to be more star-studded than ever before. As Team LeBron James and Team Stephen Curry prepared for the basketball extravaganza, Fergie, 42, took to the court of the Los Angeles Staples Center to perform a powerful version of the “Star Spangled Banner.” Fergie was definitely feeling it as she put all of herself into the anthem, hitting (and sustaining) some high notes. However, some might say she was over-singing the song, as it didn’t really go over well with most of fans watching. It wasn’t the worst, though, right?

Since releasing her Double Dutchess album in September 2017, Fergie has been riding a wave of momentum that saw her join The Four, becoming the latest amazing singer – like Kelly Clarkson, 35, Katy Perry, 33, and Alicia Keys, 37 – to judge a singing competition. Fans can expect to see more of The Four, as the show was renewed for a second season. “When I got the call to do the show, I told everybody to be ready for the biggest show on TV,” she said while EXCLUSIVELY talking with HollywoodLife.com.

“And that is what is happening, it is the biggest show on TV hands down!” she added. “The biggest show on TV from 8 o’clock for two hours straight — it’s the biggest! And it’s only going to continue to be greater, so I am sure we are going to get together and do greater things.” It seems Fergie is looking toward the future and not worrying about the past. With the “You Already Know” singer planning bigger and better things for The Four, her former Black Eyed Peas bandmates are considering their future, post-Fergie.

Just put the last kid to bed and immediately read 10 tweets about the #NBAAllStar2018 National Anthem. Fergie must’ve butchered it. pic.twitter.com/MbC6k4V37v — Krista AE (@Bacon_n_Leggs) February 19, 2018

“We are now a trio,” Will.i.am, 42, told The Daily Star. “I don’t know why Fergie isn’t on the project. You will have to ask Fergie that.” He reportedly got “defensive” when The Daily Star questioned him further about how a Fergie-less group would tour. “You know we are actually capable of doing it without Fergie. There’s so much s**t to talk about bro. But you guys just like meddling. We performed as a trio before and if you had done your research properly you would know how we would do it as a three.”

When asked if Nicole Scherzinger, 39, would replace Fergie, Will.i.am was a bit coy. “We have a chat group called Black Eyed Peas family. It has nothing to do with making music or money. It’s about friendship. It’s the three of us and Nicole. It’s about family. Nicole is Black Eyed Peas. She is family.”

