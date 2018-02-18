Trump Slams FBI For Florida Shooting: They’re ‘Spending Too Much Time’ On His Campaign

Donald Trump just used the school shooting in Parkland, FL as an excuse to attack the FBI over its investigation into Russian interference in his 2016 campaign.

Donald Trump, 71, called out the FBI for having “missed all of the many signals” that 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz sent out prior to the mass shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14. The President blamed the agency’s Russian probe as the culprit of the failure. (Yeah, seriously). “Very sad that the FBI missed all of the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter. This is not acceptable. They are spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign – there is no collusion. Get back to the basics and make us all proud!” he wrote in a tweet on Feb. 17.

The FBI admitted that it didn’t follow protocol after a caller submitted a tip about Cruz’s behavior in January. The caller said his behavior included a “desire to kill people” and “the potential of him conducting a school shooting.” In a statement released on Feb. 16, the agency said: “Under established protocols, the information provided by the caller should have been assessed as a potential threat to life. The information then should have been forwarded to the FBI Miami field office, where appropriate investigative steps would have been taken. We have determined that these protocols were not followed.” Cruz is now facing 17 counts of first degree murder for killing 17 students and faculty members. Fifteen other students were injured, with some in critical condition.

Robert Mueller's team announced on Feb. 16 that a federal grand jury had indicted 13 Russian nationals for illegal election activity. The President lashing out at the FBI also isn't the only criticism government officials have been faced with in the aftermath of the shooting. Trump himself has been slammed by students from the Parkland, FL high school for sending "prayers and condolences" without ever pushing to enact any sort of gun control laws. Emma Gonzalez, a survivor of the horrific shooting, criticized Trump at a gun control rally for accepting millions of dollars from the National Rifle Association (NRA).

Very sad that the FBI missed all of the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter. This is not acceptable. They are spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign – there is no collusion. Get back to the basics and make us all proud! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018

