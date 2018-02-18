Trump Slams FBI For Florida Shooting: They’re ‘Spending Too Much Time’ On His Campaign
Donald Trump just used the school shooting in Parkland, FL as an excuse to attack the FBI over its investigation into Russian interference in his 2016 campaign.
Donald Trump, 71, called out the FBI for having “missed all of the many signals” that 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz sent out prior to the mass shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14. The President blamed the agency’s Russian probe as the culprit of the failure. (Yeah, seriously). “Very sad that the FBI missed all of the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter. This is not acceptable. They are spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign – there is no collusion. Get back to the basics and make us all proud!” he wrote in a tweet on Feb. 17.
Very sad that the FBI missed all of the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter. This is not acceptable. They are spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign – there is no collusion. Get back to the basics and make us all proud!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018
