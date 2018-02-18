BAFTAs Best Dressed: Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan & More Wear Black

It was another black out on the BAFTAs red carpet. Guests wore the shade in solidarity to support the Time’s Up movement, but we still saw some amazing fashions. See them below!

The BAFTA Awards were a major spectacle, taking place at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England on Feb. 18. Since it’s the first major awards ceremony of the year in Europe, the organizers wanted to follow Hollywood’s lead. Of course, as you remember, there was a black out at the Golden Globes, the first major show of the year in the U.S., which took place on January 7. It’s so powerful and inspiring to see so many massive stars banding together to show their support of this worthy cause. Though everyone wore the same shade, we saw a ton of variety in the styles and shapes of the dresses.

Some of the nominees included actresses Allison Janney and Margot Robbie for I, Tonya, Saoirse Ronan for Lady Bird, as well as Annette Bening, Kristin Scott Thomas, and Octavia Spencer. All of the ladies stunned on the red carpet. But one of our favorite women — a guest of honor — was Kate Middleton! The pregnant Duchess looked gorgeous, as usual. She’s expecting her third child with Prince William but her bump is still so tiny! Kate and the entire Royal Family is supposed to abstain from making any political statements, or publicly supporting any party, so it was interesting to see her outfit!

Joanna Lumley is set to host the show which will air at 4 pm EST. BBC One will be broadcasting the show on a tape-delay in the UK, but those of us in the U.S. can watch it on BBC America. We’re excited to see which nominees will win tonight!

