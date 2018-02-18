BAFTA Red Carpet: Angelina Jolie, Natalie Dormer & More Stars Arrive At The British Awards Show

The 2018 BAFTA Awards are here, and some of the biggest stars as well as members of the royal family have shown up to the British event. See all the red carpet arrivals!

Awards season has taken a trip across the pond for the 2018 BAFTA Awards, which means some of our favorite celebs have too! Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie, Allison Janney, Daniel Kaluuya, Timothée Chalamet, and more stars have flocked to London’s Royal Albert Hall to be honored. But nominees weren’t the only ones who graced the red carpet with their presence — Prince William and Kate Middleton also arrived at the star-studded event! This is the second year they’ve walked the red carpet, but their attendance makes perfect sense since William is president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts!

If you’re wondering why all of the celebs who’ve shown up are sporting a similar look, it’s because there’s a black-out at this year’s ceremony, much like the one we saw at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this year. This is the first big awards show in Europe, so it’s exciting to see that they’ve used it as an opportunity to show their own support for the Time’s Up movement. Natalie Dormer was one of the first actresses to arrive, and she effortlessly proved that wearing the same shade as everyone else can still be unique thanks to diverse structures, fabrics and designs. The Game of Thrones star donned a dark off-the-shoulder dress with long sheer open sleeves. We love it!

The Feb. 18 show will be hosted by Joanna Lumley, who has won two BAFTA TV awards for her role in the BBC sitcom Absolutely Fabulous. BBC One will be broadcasting the show in England, while BBC America will have it here in the U.S. We can’t wait to see who wins!

HollywoodLifers, whose red carpet look did you like best at the BAFTAs?