Angelina Jolie Stuns In 1st Outing Since Reports That Brad Pitt & Jen Aniston ‘Have Each Other’s Numbers’

Angelina Jolie looked amazing in a floor-length sheer silver gown while attending the ASC Awards on Feb. 17 and was honored with the Board of Governors Award.

Angelina Jolie, 42, stepped out in an incredible floor-length silver gown on Feb. 17 and was honored by the American Society of Cinematographers in Hollywood. The talented actress received the Board of Governors Award for her contributions to cinema just after the release of her film First They Killed My Father. The prestigious honor is only given to individuals whose work has made a big impact in the world of cinema and Angelina has certainly proved that over the years. The event came at a time when her ex Brad Pitt, 54, has been making headlines for still being in contact with his ex Jennifer Aniston, 49, after she recently split from her husband Justin Theroux, 46.

Despite news of Brad and Jen, Angelina was all smiles as as she posed for photos on the red carpet. The special award was presented to the actress by cinematographer Dean Semler, who worked with Angelina on Maleficent and The Bone Collector. Her radiance shined when she accepted the honor and it was a reminder of her brilliance and effort in the entertainment industry as well as her philanthropy work.

While Angelina’s career has continued to be successful, her personal life has been kept under wraps since her split with Brad. She hasn’t commented on Brad and Jen’s situation but a source told People that they occasionally text each other. “They aren’t in regular contact, beyond an occasional text back and forth to wish each other the best when there’s been a new project or big event,” the source said. Still, with Jen’s newly single status and Brad remaining single since his separation from Angelina, there’s been a lot of speculation that the two have a chance of getting back together. Only time will tell, of course, but it’s good to see Angelina still confident and happily shining on as a single woman.

