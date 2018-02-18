Aaron Rogers Gives Danica Patrick A Huge Kiss Before Daytona 500 — See Pic

It finally happened! Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick were spotted sharing a big smooch at the Daytona 500! See the pic!

Talk about ending your career on a high note! Before entering her last NASCAR race ever, Danica Patrick, 35, was spotted sharing a kiss with her rumored boyfriend Aaron Rodgers, 34! The photo, arriving from TMZ, shows the pro athlete planting a good-luck smooch on her just before climbing in her car. This is the first whiff of PDA that we’ve gotten from this supposed couple after weeks of juicy reports! We can only hope it’s the beginning of tons more Aaron and Danica sightings! Head here for tons more photos of her hunky NFL fella!

On January 14, Aaron and Danica were spotted dining out together at a Mexican restaurant in Scottsdale, Arizona. They clearly looked comfortable together while sharing a meal but onlookers didn’t get any sign of romance that night. So, let’s just say it looks like these two are ready to share their blossoming relationship with the world and we are all about it! “The Danica Patrick thing that has been revealed is nothing serious at all right now and when it comes to dating her or anyone else, it’s quite the process so when he goes all in he wants to make it worth it and put much focus on it,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Aaron wants to spend the off season on his own terms and get back to being 100% health-wise and he mostly is looking to getting back into the swing of things and be perfectly ready for the next season on the football field,” the source added. “That is his main goal and dating, though something he would welcome, is not exactly something that is on the top of the list.” Nothing like some romance to keep the off-season fun! Until the next Danice and Aaron sighting!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving this new PDA-filled pic as much as us?! Let us know in the comments section below!