Karen McDougal: 5 Things To Know About The Playmate Trump Allegedly Had An Affair With

Karen McDougal has a story to tell, and it’s worth its weight in gold if what we’re hearing is true. The Wall Street Journal reported that The National Enquirer’s parent company is paying Karen $15o,000 for the story of her affair with Donald Trump. Whoa!

UPDATE: On Feb. 16, 2018, new details about Karen’s alleged affair with Trump were exposed in a New Yorker article written by Ronan Farrow. Karen had detailed the alleged affair in an eight-page, handwritten note, which was given to the New Yorker by her friend, John Crawford. She confirmed it was her handwriting. In the piece, Karen revealed that she allegedly had sex with Trump on multiple occasions over nine months in 2006 and 2007. She also detailed alleged meet-ups with him all over the country, including at the Beverly Hills Hotel. YOU CAN READ ALL ABOUT IT HERE.

1. Karen McDougal allegedly had an affair with Donald Trump. The 45-year-old allegedly had a 10-month, consensual relationship with the Republican presidential nominee between 2006 and 2007, at the same time as he was married to his current wife, Melania Trump, 46. If this is true, man, does she have a story to tell.

2. She’s sold her story to The National Enquirer. American Media Inc., which owns the tabloid paper, agreed to pay Karen $150,000 for the story of her affair. Their agreement didn’t mention Donald by name, but did grant American Media access to, “any romantic, personal and/or physical relationship she has ever had with any then-married man.” It also says the company could be awarded up to $150,000 if she spills the beans in another interview or via social media.

3. Her story still hasn’t been published. Don’t worry, you didn’t miss reading anything, yet. The tabloid paper allegedly reached their agreement with Karen back in August. However, her story has yet to go to print. And it might never go to print. The WSJ report says American Media refused to publish Karen’s story about Donald (hinting at the fact it was because The National Enquirer endorses Donald for president). But American Media is denying the accusations and put out a statement saying, “AMI has not paid people to kill damaging stories about Mr. Trump.” Well, then.

4. Karen had a varied modeling career. Karen was a Playboy model and was selected to be the Playmate of the Year in 1998. She went on to become a successful fitness model, and was the first woman to appear on the cover of Men’s Fitness magazine.

5. She didn’t always live her life in the spotlight. Karen taught pre-kindergarten before she won a swimwear competition that started her modeling career. Since her Playmate days she has gone back to maintaining a very private life.

